It was evident during the ceremonial hand-off at the Rio Olympics that Japan was taking its duty of hosting the 2020 Summer Games seriously. From potentially featuring a man-made meteor shower and broadcasting in 8K to incorporating recycled electronics into its medals, it’s clear that Japan wants to impress the world with its technical prowess.

Speaking of the opening ceremony, Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it is giving 40 million yen (around $353,000) to the Cartivator group to further boost the optics of the spectacle.

The Cartivator group is crowdfunding the creation of the Skydrive car, a drone-like flying car with a top speed of 62 mph that claims to be the smallest in the world with measurements of 9.5 feet by 4.3 feet. The idea is to use the Skydrive flying car to light the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics.

Cartivator’s Ryutaro Mori told Digital Trends on Monday that they had previously approached Toyota several times and were very happy to finally get the funding. The money, Mori said, will primarily be used to purchase components to build the three-wheel flying vehicle.

Hopefully the country has a backup plan (or in this case, a backup vehicle) on hand in case something goes awry.

Tokyo in September 2013 won its bid to host the 2020 Olympics, beating out Istanbul, Turkey, and Madrid, Spain, for host city honors.