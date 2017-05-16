ZeniMax, the parent company of game developers such as Bethesda, Arkane, and id Software, may have recently won $500 million in a legal battle against Facebook-owned Oculus, but it’s not leaving the courtroom just yet. The firm launched a new lawsuit last week, this time against Samsung over the use of Oculus technology in its Gear VR headset.

Samsung’s mobile-powered virtual reality device was developed alongside Oculus and even states so on the side of the unit. The new suit alleges that the Gear VR infringes on ZeniMax technology because it relies on Oculus software.

Earlier this year, a Dallas jury determined that Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey had violated a non-disclosure agreement he signed with ZeniMax. While it was determined Oculus did not misappropriate trade secrets, as was claimed, part of the VR firm’s payout was for copyright infringement.

The new lawsuit claims Samsung was aware of the legal case between Oculus and ZeniMax, yet continued to develop the Gear VR “without obtaining any right or permission from ZeniMax to use any of its copyrights or other confidential information.”

It’s also claimed that Oculus CTO John Carmack, whose id Software company was bought by ZeniMax in 2009, secretly brought Oculus employee Matt Hooper – a former ZeniMax employee - into id’s offices late one night to formulate an “attack plan” for mobile VR that would lead to the Gear’s development.

ZeniMax’s lawsuit is seeking damages from Samsung, which is accused of copyright infringement, trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment. It also asks for profits from the sales of “infringing works” and “use of trade secrets,” royalties, injunctive relief, and punitive damages. As well as all court and attorney fees.

Back in March, Carmack filed a $22.5 million lawsuit against ZeniMax, claiming it was money still owed to him from the sale of his studio eight years ago.

