Xfinity Mobile, the long-rumored wireless service from cable and Internet service provider Comcast, is now open for business and is being positioned as a solution designed to save users money. It combines wireless service that operates on Verizon’s 4G LTE network with access to more than 16 million Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

The service offers existing customers two choices. Heavy data users may want to opt for the “unlimited” plan with no monthly data usage limits (speeds slow after 20GB) for $65 per line that you can currently get at an introductory rate of $45 a month (through July 31).

Those that rely less on wireless data will likely be better served by the per-gig option where you pay $12 per gigabyte of shared data. Both options offer unlimited talk and text and no line access fees on up to five lines.

Handsets compatible with Xfinity Mobile include the iPhone 6s and newer, the iPhone SE, Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S8 series and the LG X Power.

It’s worth noting that the service is initially being limited to existing Comcast Internet customers.

The service is a logical “next step” for Comcast which has seen its cable subscriber base dwindle in recent years as more consumers cut the proverbial cord on expensive pay-TV bundles and opt for cheaper streaming services from the likes of Sling TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and so on. With a wireless service now under its belt, Comcast has put itself in a position to retain (or recapture) customers.