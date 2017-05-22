HP at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday announced, among other devices, a refreshed version of its popular Spectre x2 hybrid laptop.

The HP Spectre x2 features a 12.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 that supports Windows Ink (450 nits of brightness). Under the hood, you’ll find up to an Intel 7th generation Kaby Lake Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB of LPDDR3 memory and a sizable 1TB PCIe solid-state drive.

HP’s latest features dual USB 3.0 Type-C ports (non-3.1 and non-Thunderbolt 3, unfortunately), a combination audio jack and a microSD card slot. Audio is supplied via dual front-firing Bang & Olufsen speakers and there’s now a front-facing IR camera for use with Windows Hello.

Battery life is rated at up to eight hours and thanks to HP’s Fast Charge technology, you can recharge back up to 50 percent capacity in just 30 minutes.

As PCWorld highlights, the new Spectre x2 uses a pen from N-trig (replacing the Wacom-based pen in the earlier model). The slide switch for popping out the kickstand is now a thing of the past; you simply pop out the kickstand manually. The magnets that hold the tablet portion of the device into the keyboard base are also stronger now, we’re told.

The HP Spectre x2 goes on sale next month with pricing starting at $999.99.