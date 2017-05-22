Nvidia earlier today published a new batch of Game Ready drivers optimized specifically for two upcoming games: Tekken 7 and Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

Version 382.33 of the Game Ready driver also resolves a handful of issues that carried over from the previous driver. For example, it rectifies an issue in which the Windows Store does not open when 3D Vision is enabled, improves stuttering while playing Prey 2, allows extended monitors to be put into sleep mode and eliminates a bluescreen that can occur when coming out of sleep mode.

As is the case with every release, a number of open issues still remain. Nvidia references 16 known issues in Windows 10 as well as a single unresolved bug with Windows 7 relating to Battlefield 1.

It may seem hard to believe but Tekken 7, powered by the Unreal Engine 4, will be the first game in the long-running franchise to ship on the PC. With a top-notch machine running at the highest graphics settings and 4K resolution, Tekken 7 looks to be a real visual treat.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew from developer Red Storm Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft launches on May 30 followed by Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7 a few days later on June 2.

You can get the GeForce Game Ready 382.33 driver through Nvidia’s GeForce Experience or pick it up manually over on our download page.