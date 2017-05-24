Game of Thrones is an amazing show, and it's finally set to return this July 16. A look at the next season comes in the way of this first full trailer. The Great War is finally happening and we can't wait. But since you're not here for the words, but for the trailer, let's also check out some of the immediate reactions we found on Twitter.

Also, in case you missed it. There are plans for GoT spin-offs, or as George R.R. Martin likes to call them, "stories set on the secondary universe."

