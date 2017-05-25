With Computex set to start next week, many companies are giving us an early look at the products they’ll have on show in Taipei. The latest is Acer, which has just announced four new products: The Nitro 5 laptop, the Spin 1 convertible (2-in-1), and two Iconia 10 tablets.

Starting with the laptop, Acer says its all-new Nitro 5 line is aimed at casual gamers, which translates to lower prices and GPUs that max out at Nvidia’s GTX 1050 Ti. There’s also the option of an Intel i5 or i7 processor, or you can go team red and pair a Radeon RX 550 with AMD’s 7th generation A-Series FX, A12, or A10 APUs.

All models come with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display, keyboards with red backlighting, and PCIe SSD storage (up to 512GB) paired with an optional HDD (up to 2TB). Ports include one USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1), one USB 3.0 with power-off charging, two USB 2.0s, and an HDMI 2.0, which can support up to 90Hz refresh rates.

Acer is making a lot of the laptop’s cooling setup. “Dual fans with Acer Coolboost™ technology deliver heightened fan speeds and cooling ability, and allows users to manually control the cooling process when heavy use requires an added boost,” the company writes.

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in the US this July starting at $799.

Acer is also introducing a new 2-in-1: the 11.6-inch Acer Spin 1. The all metal-chassis, Windows 10 device is the latest version of the Spin 1 convertible. Weighing just 2.76Ibs and with a thickness of 0.55 inches, the Spin 1 offers either a Pentium or Celeron processor, 4GB of DDR3L memory, and a choice of 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of eMMC storage.

The 11.6-inch Full HD IPS display works with the Acer Active Stylus accessory, and the precision touchpad supports Windows 10 gestures. It boasts 802.11ac 2x2 wireless tech (up to 867Mbps) and Bluetooth 4.1, along with USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI, and a MicroSD (SDXC) card slot.

The Spin 1 also hits the US in July, with prices starting at $329.

Finally, there’s Acer’s two new Iconia tablets: the Tab 10 (A3- A50), which is designed mostly for media consumption, and the productivity-focused One 10 (B3-A40FHD). Both 10-inch, IPS tablets are powered by quad-core MediaTek processors, come with Android Nougat 7.0, and claim 8 hours of battery life. They also have five-magnet speakers with DTS-HD Premium Sound and feature 802.11ac wireless tech.

As for individual differences, the Iconia Tab 10 features Quantum Dot display tech, a subwoofer, a slim profile of 0.35 inches, four speakers, and Acer’s MediaMaster, which lets users set preferences for various types of music and movies.

The Iconia One 10 comes with dual micro-USB ports and On-The-Go support, allowing it to be charged and connected to external devices, such as storage, at the same time. No word yet on pricing or availability for either tablet.