Lyft in July resurrected its luxury transportation offering and rebranded it as Lyft Premier. On Thursday, the ride-hailing company expanded its top-tier services with the introduction of Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV.

Lyft Lux offers passengers a high-class experience in a 2011 or newer model-year vehicle from automakers like Acura, Bentley, BMW, Maserati and Mercedes-Benz, among others. Notably, Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUVs feature black exterior paint because apparently, the color of the vehicle you roll up in matters for some reason.

Drivers seeking eligibility must also have a vehicle with a high-end interior (leather or leather-like seats) and a driver rating of 4.7 stars or above. Those seeking to drive as part of Lux SUV must have a vehicle that can comfortably accommodate at least six passengers.

Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV are currently available in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Silicon Valley with plans to expand to other cities in the near future. Pricing varies by city so you’ll want to check Lyft’s Cities Pages and select your area for specifics.

A quick look at New York City, for example, reveals that you’ll pay a base fare of $14, $4.50 per mile and $0.80 per minute with a total minimum fare of $25. By comparison, a standard Lyft ride carries a minimum fare of just $8, a base fare of $2.55, $1.75 per mile and $0.35 per minute.