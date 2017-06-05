Python is often praised for its versatility and user-friendly nature, which is why many aspiring programmers choose Python as their first coding language. If you want to follow in their footsteps and start your tech career on the right foot, then picking up the Complete Python Programming Bundle is your best move.

Boasting seven courses on Python's many uses and applications, this collection is designed with beginners in mind. You'll start with the basics, learning about the Python installation process and working with variables, loops, and statements. Once you're comfortable with the essentials, you'll move on to hands-on training, like creating your own website with Python Django.

If game development is more your speed, you'll also walk through building your own clone of the famed Flappy Bird game. From there, you'll get your hands dirty working with more nuanced tools like SQLite and Matplotlib, adding more skills to your resume. The Complete Python Programming Bundle normally retails for $1,176, but you can currently get it on sale for $79, saving more than 90 percent.