Sega revealed on Tuesday that Sonic Mania will be racing onto consoles and the PC this summer at a price point that’s hard to argue with.

First unveiled in July 2016, the retro-inspired Sonic Mania has been given a launch date of August 15 and a price tag of $19.99. The game is available to pre-order digitally as of writing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and on the PC through the official Sonic the Hedgehog website.

Sonic Mania is also coming to the Nintendo Switch although apparently, you can’t pre-order it and will instead have to wait to buy it on launch day.

Sonic Mania was originally slated to arrive on May 31 but Sega delayed the launch in March in order to buy more development time.

To celebrate the pre-order window opening, Sega also released a brand new sketch animation pre-order trailer highlighting several of the game’s new and re-imagined stages as well as fan-favorite characters including Tails, Knuckles and of course, Sonic.

The Sonic Mania Collector’s Edition is still available to pre-order as well. This bundle, if you recall, includes a 12-inch statue of the blue hedgehog perched atop a replica Sega Genesis console, a metallic collector’s card and a replica Sega game cartridge complete with iconic golden ring.