xHamster, a website I know nothing about but am told contains a wrist-aching amount of adult material, has joined forces with a startup to develop something people have been calling for ever since the invention of the internet: a motion sensor that minimizes all your computer’s open windows and mutes the sound when someone enters a room.

The $48 device, called Minimeyes, is still at the concept stage and is currently being crowdfunded on Indiegogo, where it has raised $807 of its $96,000 target at the time of writing.

It works by aiming the battery-operated, Bluetooth LE 4.0 device’s infrared lens in the direction that you want to monitor movement, like your bedroom door or boss’ office. When it detects someone, the minimeyes application starts running in the background, hiding all open windows and, if selected, mutes the sound. The sensor box can be placed up to 65 feet away from a computer or mobile device (it can close apps on Android and send alerts on iOS).

“Use minimeyes wherever you are and whenever you don’t want your partner, your kids, your parents, your brother or sister, your teacher, your boss, your colleagues, your roommate or a perfect stranger to see or hear what you are doing on your computer or mobile device,” reads the description.

For a cheaper, slightly more low-tech solution, Minimeyes is also offering a $24 magnetic door sensor that performs the same functions when somebody opens a door.

Despite the xHamster connection, Minimeys isn’t designed solely to prevent people catching you having a ménage à un. One sensor can connect to multiple devices, allowing an entire office to hide the fact they were wasting time on Facebook when the boss walks in. But we know most people will buy one just to hide their porn viewing. The only problem is having to explain why your pants were down while looking at the ‘girl jogging on beach’ Windows wallpaper.