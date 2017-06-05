A leaked image depicting a gold-colored PlayStation 4 Slim that hit the web last week has been confirmed by Sony as being legitimate. The only catch, if you can call it that, is that the console will only be offered for a very limited time (in other words, if you want one, you’d better not wait around).

Sony announced the limited edition console on Monday, roughly a week ahead of E3 2017. The golden PS4 Slim will feature 1TB of local storage and carry a reduced price of just $249.99, a discount of $50 off the normal asking price for a 1TB Slim.

Aside from the new color and lowered price, there doesn’t appear to be anything else “special” about the offering.

Sony tells The Verge that the limited edition system will go on sale June 9 and only be available through June 17. Last week’s leak was from a Target employee and we’ve since seen a sales ad from the retailer featuring the machine so it’s a safe bet that Target will carry the console. Other potential retailers haven’t yet been named.

Sony also said that it’ll offer “additional discounts on software and accessories” during the sale window although again, details are scant at this time.

E3 2017 kicks off on June 13 and runs through the 15th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’ll be open to the public for the first time ever.