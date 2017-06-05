Capcom on Monday announced what will be the second game in the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Aptly titled Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, the compilation will include titles spanning both 16-bit and 32-bit classic consoles.

The original Mega Man Legacy Collection, developed by Digital Eclipse Software and released in August 2015, featured the first six games in the storied Mega Man franchise.

The second Legacy Collection includes Mega Man 7, the first game in the series for 16-bit systems, as well as Mega Man 8 which launched on the 32-bit PlayStation and Sega Saturn back in 1996. Buyers will also get the retro-inspired Mega Man 9 and Mega Man 10 that debuted in console-based virtual stores in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

DLC (when applicable) is also included in the new Legacy Collection.

Capcom notes that there’s a new “Extra Armor” option – pitched for new players – that reduces damage taken by half as well as convenient checkpoint saves so you can pick up where you left off if you die prematurely. I typically don’t care for such “cheats” but as I recently learned with the NES Classic Edition, some of those older games are much more difficult than I remember.

Conversely, if you’re a hardcore gamer or veteran that enjoys a struggle, the new Challenge Mode may be worth a look as it offers stage remixes and other challenges.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 is scheduled to arrive both digitally and at retail on August 8 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It can be yours for $19.99.