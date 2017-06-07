Rebellion, the makers of the Sniper Elite series and the Zombie Army Trilogy, just announced a new production called Strange Brigade. The trailer (above) shows the game to be a four-player co-op third-person shooter. It appears to be set in the 1930s, and the theme looks to involve Indian Jones-like treasure hunting.

Rebellion has been very tight-lipped about it until now. Indeed, no rumors or news exists on the title before today. Frequently, the media catches wind of upcoming games early in their development, even if it is only rumor and speculation. However, Strange Brigade does not seem to be in the initial creation phase. In fact, Rebellion is promising to show us gameplay footage at E3, meaning they are already well into the production cycle.

"Embark on an exotic safari into DANGER where few dare go and fewer return! Encounter FANTASTIC and forgotten civilizations shrouded in MYSTERY! Uncover TREACHEROUS tombs and unfathomable EVIL, never-before-seen by any human now living!"

I have to admit that I am a big fan of Zombie Army, so the announcement of Strange Brigade excites me. Blasting skeletons, minotaurs, and the Egyptian god Anubis, which appears to be taller than a mountain, is right up my alley. I cannot wait to see it in action at E3.

The game will be launching on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, but Rebellion has not revealed a release date yet. Since they are promising to show off gameplay at E3, it is safe to assume they will be teasing us with more information on the game including progress on the project and a rough timeline for release, if not an exact date.

