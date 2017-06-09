On-demand audio streaming is now more popular than both buying music digitally and listening to your favorite tunes through video services like YouTube. But some artists, such a Taylor Swift, refuse to support every music streaming services because of claims they don't offer fair compensation. But three years after the Bad Blood singer removed her back catalog from Spotify, Swift's management team confirmed on Twitter that her music has returned to all streaming companies.

The move is to celebrate Swift’s “1989” album shifting 10 million units and the selling of 100 million songs. All her singles and albums are now available on Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Prime Music, Tidal, and Pandora Premium, as well as Apple Music, where they were already available.

Swift’s 2014 argument with Spotify revolved around the service allowing people to listen to her music for free on its ad-supported tier. Artists are only paid a minuscule amount every time one of their songs are played freely - about $0.001128. As the company didn’t have any music at the time exclusive to its paid-for tier, which pays musicians more per play, Swift withdrew her catalog, saying “there should be an inherent value placed on art.”

It wasn’t just Spotify that Swift objected to. Her complaints about Apple Music not paying artists whose songs were played by customers during their free trial period led to the Cupertino firm reversing its decision.

Whether Swift and her management team simply decided it would be in their best interests to return to Spotify and reap the benefits of its 50 million subscribers, or if they struck a deal with the service, is unclear.

For those who prefer their music less sugar-coated, one of my own favorite artists, prog rock band Tool, may also soon be appearing on music streaming services. Bloomberg reports that the group has been talking to the likes of Spotify and Apple Music about making their music available on the sites after being long-time holdouts.