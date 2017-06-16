Unless you’ve been living under a rock these last seven days, you’ll have no doubt heard about the Xbox One X. Microsoft unveiled the console, which was previously known as Scorpio, at its E3 event on Sunday, and it’s quickly become one of the most popular topics on social media.

The reaction to the machine has been fairly mixed; many say they can’t wait to pre-order it, but others have mocked the $500 price - $100 more than its (admittedly less powerful) PS4 Pro rival – as well as the lack of exclusive games. Most people do agree, however, that ‘Xbox One X’ is a terrible name – sticking with Scorpio would have been better.

Many of the Xbox One X games running at 4K were impressive, but we’ve sent plenty of other titles at E3 whose final releases didn't live up to their earlier versions. And while some games, like Forza 7, run at the magical native 4K/60fps mark, others, such as Destiny 2, are locked to 30fps at 4K.

For this Weekend Open Forum, we want to know what you think of the Xbox One X. Are you excited by the prospect and intend to pre-order one the second they become available? Is it just an overpriced, overhyped console that takes advantage of a display technology not everyone has access to? And will it benefit, hinder, or have no effect on the PC market? Whatever your thoughts, let us know in the comments below.