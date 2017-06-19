When it comes to on-the-go listening, the last thing you need is to stress over tangled wires or dead earbud batteries. That said, the HomeSpot AirBeans X wireless earbuds remedy both of these issues thanks to their wireless design and magnetic charging case, and they're on sale for only $54.99.

Boasting Bluetooth 4.2 technology, these earbuds produce crisp, powerful audio without the lag that comes with lesser wireless earbuds. What's more, they utilize noise reduction and echo cancellation technology to deliver a clear listening experience, whether you're listening to music or talking on the phone.

Their wireless, water-resistant design also make the HomeSpot AirBeans X earbuds ideal companions for exercise as well. With no wires to get caught on, you can run, lift, and stretch with zero tangles getting in your way.

Lastly, the HomeSpot AirBeans X True wireless earbuds include a magnetic charging case, making for easy transport with an extended battery life. The HomeSpot AirBeans X normally retail for $69.99, but you can get them on sale for $54.99.

Related Reads Enjoy exclusive savings on featured cybersecurity deals in our Cyber Monday sale event