A YouTube video earlier this month teased what appeared to be a new console from Atari. The 21-second clip showed glimpses of a plastic and wooden machine although when E3 2017 came and went with no announcement, many assumed the teaser was fake.

As it turns out, the teaser was legit and Atari is indeed making a new game console.

Atari CEO Fred Chesnais on Friday confirmed the news with GamesBeat, noting that his company is “back in the hardware business.”

Chesnais didn’t provide the publication with a wealth of details but did say that the console was based on PC technology. They’re still working on the design, he admitted, adding that a proper reveal would take place at a later date.

Based on what was shown in the teaser, it’s entirely possible that Atari is looking to cash in on the retro revival. Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition was met with overwhelming demand last holiday season. Given Atari’s catalog of classic games, it’d make a lot of sense for the company to re-release its library – or maybe just a handful of fan-favorites – on a “modern” console that easily connects to today’s televisions via HDMI.

Image courtesy GameMaster Magazine