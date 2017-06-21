Sega is bringing some of its old-time console classics to iOS and Android as part of a new “Sega Forever” program. There are five titles you can get at launch — Sonic The Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon and Altered Beast — with more coming every two weeks.

Sega says the games will include both official emulations and ported games that pan all Sega console eras, each adapted specifically for mobile devices while remaining faithful to the original games. Modern features like cloud saves, Bluetooth controller support, and online leaderboards will be supported, although Sega notes that you will still be able to play each game offline.

All of the games will be free to play, with Sega making its money through short adverts that play before you start a game so that you are not interrupted again during gameplay. There’s also an optional $1.99 in-app purchase to remove ads. "We've spent a lot of time looking at the analytics from the soft launch in the Philippines to understand how we can get this model to be the best for the game experience itself whilst balancing the commercial needs we have,” Sega Network's chief marketing officer Mike Evans says.

The plan is to eventually incorporate titles from every Sega console, including the Saturn and Dreamcast. The games should be landing on Apple and Google’s app stores soon. Users can go to Sega's website to sign up for email alerts that will notify them when new games are announced.