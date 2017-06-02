Tekken 7
Price: $50
$50 on Steam
- Satisfying combat with loads of depth
- Incredibly well-balanced fighting mechanics
- Gorgeous visual effects
- Emphasis on spacing
- Fine selection of characterful, varied fighters
- Musical library feature (PS4) is amazing
- Doesn't do enough to teach newcomers
- Unlocking archive material can be a grind
- A lighter single-player offering
- Tacked on progression system
- Lack of in-game tutorial mode makes it difficult for newcomers to get the ball rolling
Tekken 7 is among the best 3D fighters on the market right now. It offers a varied cast of fighters with a wide range of styles to master, it works on a cosmetic and technical level, and whilst it may not offer as much of a single-player experience as Injustice 2, it at least offers one of the most complete, satisfying fighting products out there at the moment. Pick it up for the memories, then stick with it for the mechanics.
As reviewed by Pocket-Lint