Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Metascore
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Products
Price: $1,299
83
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:5
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
- Price:
$1,299 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Full PC performance in a thin and light design
- Iris Plus GPU gives it the graphics oomph of a discrete GPU
- Real replacement for notebook and tablet
- MicroSD card slot allows storage expansion
- Hugely improved battery life
- Kickstand folds back, almost flat
- Great Surface pen
- New keyboard (sold separately) makes for best typing experience yet
Editors Didn't Like
- Limited ports with no USB Type-C
- Microsoft needs to sell a bundle
- Only Core i7 can challenge A10X
- Pen is no longer included, now costs $99 extra
- LTE option should be standard (instead of coming later this year)
- Too pricey for the top-spec models
Visually, not much has changed with the new Surface Pro. On the inside, however, is where most of Microsoft’s attention has been focused. First reviews are praising Surface Pro's overall execution of the convertible tablet, performance is great, battery life has been noticeably improved, the kickstand is as good as ever, but the differentiating pen and keyboard are not included on the pricey affair that the Surface has become.