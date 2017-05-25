Samsung Galaxy Book 12"
Price: $1,330
78
Excellent:2
Good:5
Average:2
Bad:1
$1,330 on Amazon
- Excellent screen
- Samsung S Pen Is Top-Shelf
- Full Windows 10 Home OS Support
- Can get hot if multitasking for a long time
- Mediocre Battery Life
- Expensive
The Galaxy Book 12 is Samsung's latest effort to create a tablet that can work as a full-fledged laptop. Yes, that's Surface's territory. The Windows 10 tablet packs a 12" Super AMOLED display, Intel's latest processors, and a detachable keyboard cover with stylus (that are part of the price). It starts at $1,130 for the Wi-Fi-only version. Reviewers are giving it positive scores for the hardware quality, but competitors do just as well, or as CNET put it so elegantly "a great Windows tablet that just scratches the Surface."