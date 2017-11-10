Following the monumental success of the recent Star Wars movies, Disney has announced plans for a brand-new trilogy and live-action TV series. CEO Bob Iger said that Rian Johnson, writer-director of the upcoming The Last Jedi, will create the fourth Star Wars trilogy. He will write and direct the first entry, with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman producing.

The three movies will be separate from the Skywalker saga. As StarWars.com reports, it will “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Lucasfilm’s president, Kathleen Kennedy. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Disney will also be bringing a live-action Star Wars TV series to its streaming service, which is set to launch sometime in 2019. Back in September, the company confirmed that its Marvel and Star Wars movies would be shown exclusively on the site.

No word on when the new movies might arrive, but we’ve got plenty of Star Wars goodness to keep us going for a while. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is released on December 15, and next year sees the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The as-yet-unnamed Episode IX is scheduled for December 2019.

J. J. Abrams, director of The Force Awakens, will return for the final entry in the current trilogy following Colin Trevorrow’s departure. It had been suspected that Johnson could stay on and become Episode IX’s director, but he ruled himself out—possibly because of his commitments to the new trilogy.

A new trailer for The Last Jedi arrived earlier this month, along with news of Disney’s strict rules for theatres that are showing the movie.