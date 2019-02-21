In brief: Despite the lack of an official announcement, it seems Apple could be working on its own alternative to Samsung's recently-unveiled Galaxy Fold. A newly-published patent filed by the former has revealed several rough sketches of what is clearly a folding smartphone.

Apple has always prided itself on its "courage"; its ability to try new, and often controversial things with its latest devices.

However, this week Samsung proved that Apple isn't the only company with a few tricks up its sleeve. The Korean phonemaker recently unveiled its latest smartphones ahead of Mobile World Congress at its own Unpacked event on Tuesday.

There were the standard upgrades to Samsung's Galaxy line-up in the form of the S10, S10e and S10+ -- no real surprises there -- but what stood out for most viewers was the Galaxy Fold: Samsung's take on the folding phone concept.

Though it's not perfect, it's certainly one of the most well-executed versions of the idea we've seen so far.

Of course, Apple has never been interested in sitting back and letting its competitors hog the spotlight for too long.

Indeed, according to a patent application published last week (but filed back in October 2018), Apple could already be developing its own foldable phone. The application contains a few rough drawings of the device, two of which can be seen above.

Details about the phone are pretty scarce for the moment, and Apple's patent doesn't contain much in the way of useful information.

Regardless, any of the company's fans who are excited by the concept of folding phones will likely be pleased to know that they might not have to switch teams to get their hands on one. Now, all we can do is hope that Apple's future device will cost a bit less than $2,000.