Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Metascore
88
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Excellent 4K display
- Snapdragon 835 SoC
- Exceptional camera
- Top notch performance
- Smart battery technology
Editors Didn't Like
- Expensive
- No one-handed mode
- Fingerprint magnet
- Heavy
- Super slow-motion can be hard to time right
For most people, the Xperia XZ Premium’s headline features are more party pieces than key reasons to buy it, but even without them, this is a truly solid top-tier flagship. If you’re already a Sony fan looking for a new high-end blower then there’s no real way in which the XZ Premium can disappoint and if not, Sony has ensured that there are countless reasons why the XZ Premium is the phone to go for.
As reviewed by Recombu