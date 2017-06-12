Apple iPad Pro 10.5"
Metascore
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Products
Price: $650
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:9
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
Editors Liked
- Incredibly powerful for an iPad
- Excellent cameras
- Smooth and crisp screen Ultimate size
- Excellent battery life
- Slightly larger size makes typing easier
- Faster refresh-rate display also means faster Apple Pencil responsiveness
Editors Didn't Like
- IOS 11 isn't out yet
- Expensive
- Keyboard is necessary but extra
- Included charger is significantly slower than a USB-C MacBook charger; the included Lightning cable is also still using USB-A
The screen is bigger and brighter than before, and the new A10X Fusion chipset makes this model one of the most powerful in Apple’s Pro lineup. Throw in an excellent main camera and the same 10-hour battery life we’ve come to expect, and we’re left with a great — albeit expensive — tablet for users who crave excellent performance. It still won’t replace your laptop, but it might be able to soon. iOS 11 is set to launch this fall, and the update will make these new Pros even better for people who need to multitask.
As reviewed by Engadget