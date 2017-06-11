Although E3 doesn't start until June 13, many developers have already released new trailers for their upcoming games. With more than 30 videos already on our list, it seemed prudent to publish what we've collected so far. Expect regular updates to this article over the coming week as E3 unfolds.

Most of the trailers below are newly released with most of the games due later in 2017 or 2018, with a few launched in the last week or so -- all of them are on PC. The list is in alphabetical order, which won't make it easy to find new videos as we add them, so use the links below for easier navigation. Did we miss a great trailer? Let us know.

Anthem

Release date: Fall 2018 | Genre(s): Action-adventure | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: ???

Agents of Mayhem

Release date: August 15, 2017 | Genre(s): Action-adventure (Saints Row-based) | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam

Armed With Wings: Rearmed

Release date: June 1, 2017 | Genre(s): Side-scrolling hack and slash | Coming to: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam

Aven Colony

Release date: July 25, 2017 | Genre(s): Colony management | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam

Chess Ultra

Release date: June 21, 2017 | Genre(s): Chess simulation | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Steam

Dauntless - Forge Your Legend

Release date: TBA 2017 | Genre(s): Co-op action-RPG | Also on: ??? | Sign up: PlayDauntless.com

Dirt 4

Release date: June 6, 2017 | Genre(s): Racing | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam

Dungeon Defenders II

Release date: June 20, 2017 | Genre(s): Action tower-defense | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam

Elex

Release date: October 17, 2017 | Genre(s): Action-RGP | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon, Steam

Escapists 2

Release date: TBA 2017 | Genre(s): Prison break strategy | Also on: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Preorder: Amazon

Extinction

Release date: Q1 2018 | Genre(s): Action | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon

FIFA 18

Release date: September 29, 2017 | Genre(s): Sports (soccer/football) | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Amazon

Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood

Release date: June 20, 2017 | Genre(s): RPG | Also on: PS4, Mac | Preorder: Amazon, Steam

Fortnite

Release date: July 25, 2017 | Genre(s): Survival | Also on: Xbox One, PS4 | Preorder: Epic Games