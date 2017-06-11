Although E3 doesn't start until June 13, many developers have already released new trailers for their upcoming games. With more than 30 videos already on our list, it seemed prudent to publish what we've collected so far. Expect regular updates to this article over the coming week as E3 unfolds.

Most of the trailers below are newly released with most of the games due later in 2017 or 2018, with a few launched in the last week or so -- all of them are on PC. The list is in alphabetical order, which won't make it easy to find new videos as we add them, so use the links below for easier navigation. Did we miss a great trailer? Let us know.