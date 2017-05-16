Republic Wireless, the low-cost mobile virtual network operator that piggybacks on the networks of Sprint and T-Mobile (when not using Wi Fi), has announced a promotion in which new customers (or those opening a new line on an existing account) can receive six months of service absolutely free.

The promotion, part of Republic Wireless’ Bring Your Own Android Phone program, requires that newcomers bring their own participating Android device with them to the network.

To get started, you’ll need to create an account with Republic Wireless and order a SIM card between now and May 22 (the cost of the SIM card will be waived; you’ll only be charged for shipping). Once the card comes in, simply activate it before June 6 and you’ll receive up to 2GB of cellular data as well as unlimited talk and text – normally $30 per month – free for the next six months after the first full billing cycle.

A quick check of the compatible phone list reveals nearly 20 models including several models from Motorola, Google and Samsung.

Republic Wireless says the offer is about making it easy to try a Wi Fi-first carrier with the guarantee of cellular service whenever you might need it.

The offer is only valid while SIM card supplies last. As such, if you’re at all interested, it’d probably be wise to go ahead and place your order for the SIM card.

Image courtesy Digital Trends