Minecraft is a game about breaking and placing blocks. At first, people built structures to protect against nocturnal monsters, but as the game grew players worked together to create wonderful, imaginative things.

It can also be about adventuring with friends or watching the sun rise over a blocky ocean. It’s pretty. Brave players battle terrible things in The Nether, which is more scary than pretty. You can also visit a land of mushrooms if it sounds more like your cup of tea.

What's New:

New colored blocks are added: Concrete and concrete powder. Glazed terracotta. Beds are now bouncy and dye-able [2].

Updated color palette of most colored blocks to be more vibrant.

Parrots in multiple colors [3].

Illusioner, a new illager.

Recipe book and Knowledge book.

Replacing Achievements with Advancements [4].

Functions.

Several commands.

Narrator – says what is typed in chat out loud (Ctrl+B to turn on).

New sounds.

Your hotbar can now be saved and loaded in Creative mode (C+number to save and X+number to load).

Update 1.11.2

The main purpose of this update is to fix a number of bugs, but we also took the opportunity to introduce a number of other features. Just in time for the holidays!

Added rocket-propelled elytra flight

Added Iron Nuggets

Added Sweeping Edge enchantment for swords

Changed the attack indicator to hint when you should attack

The update is available in your Minecraft launcher, enjoy! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Minecraft Team.

Update 1.11:

Treasure hunters, rejoice! Update 1.11, aka the Exploration Update, has now made the treacherous journey from snapshot to full release. Our intrepid developers have scaled mighty crags of code, ventured into untamed pre-release territory and battled bugs to bring you wondrous gaming goodies!

Some of these goodies may help you on your own journeys, too. 1.11 introduces the Cartographer, a new type of Villager who will exchange your spare emeralds for a map, marking the spot of certain treasure caches. But these locations won’t give up their bounty so easily! Some maps may point you to mysterious Ocean Monuments, patrolled by spiny Guardians, others to Woodland Mansions - a new location, inhabited by the Villagers’ creepy cousins: the Illagers!

These mean and miserly folk do not welcome interlopers: watch out for spells which summon toothsome traps from the floor, or conjure nasty impish foes called Vexes. Survive that, and you’ll find that the Woodland Mansion contains a rather powerful prize: the Totem of Undying. With this trinket to hand, you can face any peril without fear. Fall, and the Totem of Undying will bring you back from the abyss of death itself! Phew!

But how will you transport all your amazing loot? Perhaps saddled to a llama! These noble ruminants will form a caravan train that you lead across the land, and can be decked out with snazzy drapes. They’re pretty feisty, too, and chase off menaces with a hail of spitballs. Cool! Also, ew! Cewl?

If their inventory is not enough to accommodate your needs, consider packing your chattels into a Shulker Box - a special chest that retains its contents even when knocked down. Handy!

There’s loads more to discover! But you’re brave adventurers, right? Find it for yourself!

Previous versions:

Here is a list of all the changes:

Many bug fixes

Added Polar Bear

Added Husk and Stray

An auto-jump option

Improvements to some commands

Structure blocks for custom maps

Underground fossils made from bone blocks

Added Magma Block

Added Nether Wart Block and Red Nether Bricks

Some huge mushrooms can be even larger

A rare chance to find lonely trees in plains

Find abandoned mineshafts filled with gold in mesa biomes

Villages generate better paths between the buildings

More variations of villages, based on the biomes they are built in

Endermen have been spotted in the Nether

Removed Herobrine

Improved memory usage of the pathfinder

Performance of the chunk cache improved

Use less memory for biome caching

Several tweaks to the AI

Tweaks to the Realms

Added /stopsound command

Removed herob…. (ok, this is getting old, I know)

Notable changes in 1.9:

Added shields

Attacking now has a “cool-down” delay, making it more important to time your attacks

You can now hold items in both hands (default quick key to swap items is ‘F’)

Swords have a special sweep attack

Axes have a special crushing blow attack

Added the elytra

New mob: Shulker

Expanded The End

Added Chorus plants

New Purpur blocks

New End Rod block

Added dragon head block

Ender Dragon can be resummoned

Added beetroot and beetroot soup (from MC:PE)

Added grass path block

Added igloos

Armor protection values have been lowered

Added tipped arrows

Added spectral arrows

Added Frost Walker enchantment and frosted ice block

Added a whole bunch of new sound effects

Added sound effect subtitles

Brewing Stand now requires Blaze Powder to activate

Added skeleton riders

We believe we’ve fixed MC-10 and a whole bunch of other issues

Removed Herobrine

Raspberry Pi Edition notes:

Minecraft – Pi Edition runs on Raspbian “wheezy” with XWindows. If you need to set that up, visit http://www.raspberrypi.org/downloads and follow the detailed instructions within.

Minecraft for Android:

Minecraft is about placing blocks to build things and going on adventures. Pocket Edition includes randomly generated worlds, multiplayer over a local Wi-Fi network, and Survival and Creative modes. You can craft and create with your friends anywhere in the world so long as you have hands spare and battery to burn.

Our most recent update added the iconic Creepers. They’re big, green, mean and explody. But it’s just one of many. Since Minecraft — Pocket Edition first appeared, we’re continuing to add loads of new features, including...

Food. Now you can cook and go hungry

Swords. Bows. TNT.

Chests

Skeletons

Spiders

Beds

Paintings

Lots more

Minecraft for iOS:

Minecraft — Pocket Edition is a Universal App. Play on any iPhone and iPad. It’s constantly evolving thanks to our free updates. Minecraft is about placing blocks to build things and going on adventures.

Pocket Edition includes randomly generated worlds, multiplayer over a local Wi-Fi network, and Survival and Creative modes. You can craft and create with your friends anywhere in the world so long as you have hands spare and battery to burn.

Our most recent update added the iconic Creepers. They’re big, green, mean and explody. But it’s just one of many. Since Minecraft — Pocket Edition first appeared, we’re continuing to add loads of new features, including...

