Google at its annual I/O developer conference has provided an update regarding its plan to allow Chromebooks to run Android apps from the Play Store.

It’s been roughly a year since Google announced that support for Android apps would be coming to Chrome OS. Unfortunately, the rollout has taken place at a snail’s pace as there are currently only six devices that support Android apps on the stable version of the operating system.

As it stands today, Android apps on Chrome OS are still technically in beta. As Kan Liu, senior director of product management for Chrome OS, tells The Verge, Android apps are around “80 percent” ready for most users. That last 20 percent, however, won’t be completed as quickly as one might think, especially with Liu conceding that “the first 80 percent is 20 percent of the work [and] the last 20 percent is 80 percent of the work.”

Liu didn’t give a definitive date as to when the beta status would be pulled but he did reveal something that’s perhaps even more interesting.

Because Chrome OS launches new builds far more frequently than the dessert (mobile) version of Android (every six weeks), Liu said that some Android features will arrive on Chrome OS before they hit phones.

That’s great news for Chrome OS users as major Android releases are notoriously slow at rolling out onto mobile devices. The latest version of Android (Nougat), for example, was released on August 22, 2016, yet is only installed on 7.1 percent of mobile devices.