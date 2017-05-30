Asus earlier this week at Computex unveiled nearly half a dozen new laptops. Now, they’ve added a high-end gaming monitor to their portfolio.

The Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ is a 35-inch ultra-wide curved quantum dot LCD monitor with a 3,440 x 1,440 pixel resolution (21:9 aspect ratio) and a ridiculously fast refresh rate of 200Hz. Nvidia’s G-SYNC technology ensures a smooth, tear-free experience while HDR capabilities afford what Asus calls “lifelike” contrast and color with bright whites and dark blacks.

The screen also supports the cinema-standard DCI-P3 color gamut which enables a 25 percent wider color range than sRGB and affords a “retina-searing” 1,000 nits of brightness. Asus additionally highlights the fact that the panel is illuminated by 512 individual LEDs that can be controlled independently to darken specific portions of the picture.

According to The Verge, the PG35VQ uses the same exact AU Optronics panel found in the Predator Z35P monitor that Acer announced last week although oddly enough, Acer’s monitor isn’t capable of the 200Hz refresh rate like the Asus offering.

The Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ doesn’t yet have a price point although I can assure you, it won’t come cheap. For comparison, the ROG PG348Q – a 34-inch ultra-wide panel with Nvidia’s G-SYNC tech – currently commands $1,199.90 over on Amazon while the aforementioned Predator Z35P carries a $1,099.99 asking price.

Asus is targeting a fourth quarter 2017 release date, Nvidia tells us.