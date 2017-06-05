Rocket League, the hit soccer-with-cars game from developer and publisher Psyonix, is gearing up to celebrate its second anniversary. To observe the milestone, Psyonix is prepping a major (free) update that’ll introduce a bevy of new features as outlined below.

Up first on the docket is a new standard arena called Champions Field featuring triple-decker seating, plenty of lighting and a massive statue of the game’s shield logo. It’ll be available in all Competitive and Online Playlists as well as Private Matches, we’re told.

The Anniversary Update also includes a new Overdrive Crate which, among other goodies like new wheels, decals and black market items, features two new vehicles: the Centino V17 and the Animus GP. Look for these to drop in limited quantities following Online matches.

Rocket Leaguers can also expect an updated engine audio system, new achievements and trophies, new soundtrack options with 18 new songs from Canadian music label Monstercat, goal explosions, the ability to personalize the trails left by your vehicle and more.

The arrival of the Anniversary Update additionally marks the end of Competitive Season 4 and the start of Season 5. Full details on the new season are pending with Psyonix teasing that changes relating to how they approach seasons moving forward are in the pipeline. Long, drawn-out competitive seasons, for example, will be a thing of the past.

Psyonix promises to publish more information on the Anniversary Update as its release date nears. Speaking of, look for it to land on July 5.