After the debacle that was the Galaxy Note 7, some suspected that the explosive handset would be the last to carry the Note name. But a successor to the device that’s thought to have cost Samsung around $17 billion in lost sales is on its way, and the latest rumors say it’ll arrive at Berlin's IFA event in early September.

The Galaxy Note 7, which helped Apple temporarily knock Samsung off the top spot as the world’s biggest smartphone company, was released in mid-August last year. Some recent reports, which cite Korean news site The Bell, claim the Note 8 will follow its predecessor and launch around the same time, but others, including the often reliable leaker Sammobile, say an early-September launch at IFA is more likely.

“We’ve reached out to our internal sources and have received word that Samsung is planning to release its successor to the Galaxy Note 7 at the conference, though it may share some details sooner,” notes the publication.

Samsung was asked to verify the report, but it rolled out the old “does not comment on rumor and speculation” statement.

Samsung no doubt wants to beat Apple’s iPhone 8 to market. The Cupertino company's next handset is expected sometime in September or slightly later, meaning the Note 8's arrival at the start of the same month or earlier seems likely.

The Note 8 is rumored to become the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s upcoming SoC, the Snapdragon 836. Google’s Pixel 2 handsets are reportedly set to be next line for the components after Samsung.

Other Note 8 specs include a 6.3-inch 3840 x 2160 Super AMOLED curved Infinity display, a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera, and a fingerprint scanner embedded under the screen.