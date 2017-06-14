Google is revamping its Editor’s Choice recommendations in the Play Store with a new initiative called ‘Android Excellence’, which will place a heavier emphasis on curation by its editorial team.
High-quality apps and games will be featured in themed collections — such as ‘Get motivated with these 5 fitness apps’ or 5 travel apps for your next adventure’. Google will rotate collections periodically to highlight “incredible user experiences on Android,” apps that take advantage of Google’s best practices, or have “great design, technical performance, localization, or device optimization.”
The move comes shortly after Apple announced that it's completely revamping the App Store with iOS 11 to place greater focus on manual curation of apps, with daily updates in the form of lists and more.
Google will only update its lists quarterly, which will result in plenty of exposure for apps that make the list, though not a lot of fresh new recommendations for users. They can be found within the revamped Editors' Choice section of the Play Store, which includes app and game reviews curated by Google’s editorial team.
If you want to take a look at what Google considers the best of the best, here are the initial collections that the company is highlighting within its Play Store starting today.
Apps
- Get Motivated With These 5 Fitness Apps
- Oh, Snap: 5 Photo Editing Apps to Make Your Pics Pop
- Talk the Talk With These Language Learning Apps
- 5 Travel Apps for Your Next Adventure
- Strike a Chord With These Music-Making Apps
- Make a Deal: 5 Apps for Buying & Selling Used Goods
- Track Your Spending With These 5 Budgeting Apps
Games
- Get There Fast With These Great Runner Games
- 5 Role-Playing Games for the Hero in You
- Put the Pedal to the Metal: 5 Awesome Racing Games
- 5 Unforgettable Adventures to Keep Your Mind Sharp
- 5 Arcade Games to Perfect Your Twitch Skills
- Challenge Your Intellect With These Simulation Games
- Winning Sports Games to Enjoy Any Season