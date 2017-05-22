There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the upcoming Project Scorpio, with recent hardware reveals leading to a rise in pre-orders for the “most powerful console ever made.” Now, Microsoft has explained a bit more about the machine; specifically, it says developers won’t be forced to ensure there is frame rate parity between Scorpio and Xbox One games.

The subject arose on Twitter after a user claimed there is frames per second parity between the two consoles when it comes to multiplayer gaming, which, according to them, means a device from 2013 is holding back the Scorpio.

The statement led to Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra stepping in, assuring people that such decisions were left to the developers, not Microsoft.

The user was replying to a tweet from Ybarra that was posted 20 minutes earlier. “Developers are free to choose how they use the power of Project Scorpio for games. We have no requirements limiting framerate or fidelity,” he wrote.

Developers are free to choose how they use the power of Project Scorpio for games. We have no requirements limiting framerate or fidelity. — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) May 19, 2017

Considering the Scorpio’s hardware and capabilities, it would be unusual for Microsoft to dictate how developers are allowed to use its power. But Microsoft Studios' General Manager, Shannon Loftis, believes that when it comes to multiplayer, devs are unlikely to choose different frame rates for each console - a way of ensuring the experience stays balanced and fair for both sets of users.

@The_CrapGamer Developer choice, but as a developer I would bet no one chooses different framerates for mp games ever. — Shannon Loftis (@shannonloftis) May 20, 2017

As with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Pro, all Xbox One games will work on the Scorpio. If they want, developers can make them look and perform better on the upcoming console.

We can expect to find out more Scorpio details at E3 next month.