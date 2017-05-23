Huawei is relatively new to the PC market, but the Chinese smartphone giant is set on challenging established players and diversifying its brand. The company has announced two new laptops, the Matebook X and Matebook D, as well as a refresh to last year's Windows 10 tablet, the Matebook E.

The MateBook X is a 13-inch ultraportable clamshell device made of a "microencapsulated phase change material" that looks and feels like metal. It also looks quite a lot like Apple’s MacBook Air but has better specs overall — that includes a Core i5-7200U or i7-7500U processor with Intel HD Graphics 620, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of solid-state storage, and a 2160 x 1440 IPS display with a 4.4mm bezel, wide viewing angles, 100% sRGB color coverage, and 350 nits, 1000:1 contrast.

In terms of ports and connectivity Huawei included only two USB 3.0 Type-C ports — one for charging, and one for data transfer — and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are no USB Type-A ports or any other kind of ports, however the company includes MateDock 2.0 with the laptop, which offers one USB Type-A, DVI, and HDMI each as well as a second USB-C port for pass-through charging.

Other features of this stylish, 12.5mm thick laptop include a power button that doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader, a Dolby Atmos-enhanced surround sound system, and battery life good for up to 10 hours while watching 1080p video on a single charge at 50% screen brightness.

Pricing for the MateBook X starts at at €1,399 (about $1,569) and it will come to the US in two colors: space gray and a warm, bronze-like gold called "prestige gold."

The MateBook D is a 15-inch laptop targeted at a wider audience with prices starting at €799. It features an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, 4GB to 16GB of RAM, storage option from a single 500GB HDD to a combined 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD, and optional GeForce 940MX discreet graphics.

Its 15.6-inch display offers a Full HD 1920x1080 resolution and uses an IPS panel with wide viewing angles and 800:1 contrast. Like the MateBook X, the MateBook D also offers a narrow bezel design. Ports include USB 3.0 Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A for some reason, full-size HDMI and 3.5mm audio jack.

Its bulkier than the X but not terribly so at 16.9mm thick and but only appears to include a 43.3 Wh battery which is on the low side for laptops of this size. It’ll come in Space Gray, Champagne Gold and Aurora Blue.

Lastly, the MateBook E is the company’s second generation 2-in-1, featuring an upgraded display (2K instead of 1080p) as well as a much improved battery that reportedly holds up for up to 9 hours. The 10-inch Windows 10 tablet now comes with the leather keyboard accessory included instead of it being a separate accessory, and there’s an optional upgrade to an Intel i5 processor up from an Intel M3.

The tablet starts at €999 and has either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB to 512GB internal storage options, one USB Type-C port and will be available in gray or gold colors.