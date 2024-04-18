BatteryInfoView displays the battery information that includes the battery name, manufacture name, serial number, manufacture date, power state (charging/discharging), current battery capacity, full charged capacity, voltage, charge/discharge rate, and more. BatteryInfoView also provides a log window, which adds a new log line containing the battery status every 30 seconds or any other time interval that you choose.

Using BatteryInfoView

BatteryInfoView doesn't require any installation process or additional dll files. In order to start using it, simply run the executable file - BatteryInfoView.exe

The main window of BatteryInfoView provides 2 view modes:

Battery Information: (Press F7 to switch into this mode)

Displays general status and information about your battery. The information is updated every 10 seconds by default, and you change this update rate in the 'Advanced Options' window (F9). There are 4 calculated fields that are updated only every 30 seconds or more.

Battery Log: (Press F8 to switch into this mode)

In this window, a new log containing the status of the battery (Power State, % Capacity, and so on) is added every 30 seconds. You can change the log interval in the 'Advanced Options' window (F9). A new log line is also added when the computer is suspended (standby/hibernate) and resumed, so you can easily find out in which rate the battery is discharged while the computer is on standby mode.

In both view modes, you can export the battery information into csv/tab-delimited/html/xml file, by using the 'Save Selected Items' option (Ctrl+S). You can also copy the information into the clipboard, and then paste it into Excel or other spreadsheet application.

What's New

Updated the tray icon tooltip to display information of multiple batteries.

System requirements and limitations

This utility works on any version of Windows, starting from windows 2000 and up to Windows 10.

Some information, like serial number and manufacture date is only displayed if the battery provides this information.

Columns Description