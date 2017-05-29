Intel at CES 2017 announced a new modular computing platform called the Compute Card. Viewed by many as the spiritual successor to its Compute Stick, the Compute Card is a full-blown computer crammed into a card-like form factor that’s roughly as thick as a few credit cards.

The idea is that, instead of having to replace an entire PC or IoT device when it comes time to upgrade, one can just swap out the Compute Card with a new model containing faster hardware.

Despite their small footprint, Intel said its Compute Cards would pack plenty of processing power upon their arrival in mid-2017. As we approach that promised launch window, we’re now hearing rumors regarding specific Compute Card hardware that corroborates Intel’s claims.

CNX-Software recently published a handful of block diagrams and specs for four Compute Card models – two with Apollo Lake processors and two with Kaby Lake chips.

The Apollo Lake models are said to include the CD1C64GK with an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core chip, 4GB of DDR3 and 64GB of eMMC flash and the CD1P64GK which packs a quad-core Pentium N4200 as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC.

The more powerful Kaby Lake models mentioned include the CD1M3128MK with a Core m3-7Y30 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of PCIe storage and the CD1IV128MK that features a Core i5-7Y57 dual-core with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of PCIe storage.

No word yet on pricing or a solid launch date.