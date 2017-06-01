Apple on Thursday announced that it has paid out over $70 billion in earnings to developers since the launch of the App Store in 2008. As 9to5Mac highlights, a $70 billion payout to developers would put around $30 billion in Apple’s pocket based on the company’s standard 70/30 revenue split.

Downloads have also grown more than 70 percent over the past 12 months, we're told.

Of the 25 app categories in the App Store, Apple said the Gaming and Entertainment categories are the top-grossing. The Photo and Video category is among the fastest-growing at nearly 90 percent growth over the past year although both the Health and Fitness category and Lifestyle apps have grown more than 70 percent during the same period.

Active paid subscriptions are also on the rise now that the model is available to developers across all app categories. Such subscriptions are up 58 percent year-over-year, Apple said.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, described the $70 billion payout as “simply mind-blowing.” He added that they are amazed at all of the great new apps developers create and can’t wait to see them again next week at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Speaking of, Apple is set to host its 28th annual Worldwide Developers Conference next week. The keynote kicks off on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT with festivities running through June 9. Most expect Apple to preview iOS 11 and the latest version of macOS at the event. It’s also likely that we’ll get a look at watchOS 4, tvOS 11 and perhaps a new iPad.