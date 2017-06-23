One of the things I looked forward to the most after moving a few months back was being able to reconnect my 10-year-old Logitech G51 speaker system to my desktop (thin apartment walls forced me to exclusively use headphones for the past several years) and reinstall my dated SoundBlaster add-in card.

The Logitech G930 headset I’d been using served me well but there’s just something about open-air audio that can’t be beat.

With this week’s open forum, we’re curious to hear what speakers you’ve got connected to your computer. Perhaps it’s a set of iconic Z-5500s, some older speakers from Creative’s heyday or maybe a dedicated stereo receiver with some nice bookshelf or floorstanding speakers? Let us know in the comments section below!