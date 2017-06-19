Intel Core i9-7900X
Price: $1,000
Editors Liked
- Workstation and productivity applications
- Feature-packed X299 platform
- Strong performance
Editors Didn't Like
- Performance regression in some games
- Pricing may change when ThreadRipper arrives
- Software optimisations needed
- Pricey
The problem is, it’s a different world now. At $1,000 for a 10-core chip, you’re paying about 100 percent over an 8-core Ryzen 7 chip for about 30 percent more performance. Even worse, we still don't know what price AMD set for its 12-core and 16-core Threadripper chips. If AMD introduces a 12-core CPU at $850, as some think, a 10-core Core i9 for $1,000 loses its appeal. For now, the Core i9-7900X reigns as the fastest consumer CPU on the planet. But it should be looking over its shoulder, as will we, for Threadripper.
