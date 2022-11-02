Reviewers Liked

  • Gorgeous Audio and Video output
  • More affordable than previous model
  • HDR10+ finally arrives
  • Apple AirPlay 2
  • Siri Remote now has USB-C
  • Excellent, fast performance
  • Feature-packed

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Several features exclusive to Apple users
  • No AirTag-like location tracking for the remote
  • Using Siri requires speaking into the remote
  • Netflix still not fully integrated
  • No USB-C cable or HDMI in the box
  • Ethernet port only in 128GB version