Improved over last year’s model, and more-affordable than ever, the Apple TV 4K (2022) is more compelling than before. The fastest streaming device (at least for most apps), the Apple TV 4K offers the best home screen in the industry. And while the new-look Siri offers some help, it goes a little too-big.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
Reviewers Liked
- Gorgeous Audio and Video output
- More affordable than previous model
- HDR10+ finally arrives
- Apple AirPlay 2
- Siri Remote now has USB-C
- Excellent, fast performance
- Feature-packed
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Several features exclusive to Apple users
- No AirTag-like location tracking for the remote
- Using Siri requires speaking into the remote
- Netflix still not fully integrated
- No USB-C cable or HDMI in the box
- Ethernet port only in 128GB version