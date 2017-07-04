The TechSpot PC Buying Guide offers a comprehensive analysis of today's best desktop PC hardware spanning five well differentiated budgets. Starting at ~$400 for an affordable PC capable of medium workloads, followed by two well-balanced enthusiast-oriented machines, a premium high-end build, and finally a dream machine that disregards price-to-performance value altogether with a focus on the biggest and baddest hardware available, period.

Whether you're a first time builder seeking guidance or a seasoned enthusiast, we have you covered.

• Decent performance • For everyday computing • Gaming with add-on GPU

Granted, if you just need to create a few documents and check your email, you can get by on much less than a $500 desktop. However, our budget build gets you a system acceptable for any role apart from running graphically intense applications -- which could also be attainable by investing in a dedicated video card.

• Good performance • Fast for everyday computing • Casual gaming

Our Entry-Level Rig is an excellent companion for running general applications and a sufficient solution for even the newest games on the market, albeit with some of the eye-candy dialed down.

• Excellent performance • Great Multitasker • Perfect for gaming

Our Enthusiast's PC incorporates a blend of both the Entry-Level Rig and Luxury System, making this the most balanced of builds. Our intent is to keep this system within the grasp of the average computer enthusiast, offering a fully-loaded PC minus some of the unnecessary bells and whistles that could set you back an additional grand or two.

• High-end performance • Heavy multitasking • Hardcore gaming

The Luxury System is a screaming-edge machine with no hard price cap. Every component is thoughtfully scrutinized, offering the most horsepower for your greenback. If a component's premium price isn't justified, it won't make the cut.

• Workstation-like performance • Extreme multitasking • Extreme gaming

The Extreme Machine isn't governed by a budget. We pick the best hardware and disregard the associated price premium. If it's 'extreme' enough then you'll find it in this build.