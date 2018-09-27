Anyone spending hours on their computer every day will tell you that having the right tools at hand is serious business. Deciding on the best mouse is a subjective process where several things come into play: intended use, feature set, grip style, price, and how comfortable a given device feels in your hand.

Over the years we've tested some of the best mice on the market, but to come up with this list we combined our staff's collective experience with hundreds of reviews and users' feedback. Mice is a category where productivity and gaming do combine, meaning the best gaming mice are usually the most comfortable to work long sessions as well, thus making it the best overall peripheral. Plus, you probably don't juggle between mice depending on what you're doing, unless you need a ton of buttons for MMOs, or something of that nature. Here are our top picks.

Best Mouse for Enthusiasts and Gamers

Razer DeathAdder Elite In numbers $50 on Amazon Price: User Reviews: 8.2 For the third year in a row, the Razer DeathAdder is our top mouse pick above all others. The DeathAdder is consistently mentioned and chosen by reviewers and gamers alike as the best mouse around. While there have been a few iterations over the years, Razer has focused on incremental upgrades without ever changing what makes the DeathAdder beloved by so many: its comfortable and ergonomic design, accurate sensor, and most recently, proved endurance. The Elite is around 5 inches long, 1.7 inches high, and 2.7 inches at its widest. Weighing in at 105 grams, it's among the lightest mice of its size and is a good fit for a variety of hand sizes and grips. While it's billed as a gaming mouse, its simple, effective design makes it suitable for any type of user. Plus, it's relatively inexpensive at $50. The latest iteration of the DeathAdder dubbed 'Elite' released in late 2016 upgraded to a "5G Optical Sensor" that's capable of tracking up to 16,000 DPI at 450 inches per second. You will rarely — if ever — use the mouse at its peak sensitivity but we can tell you after using the Elite for almost two years that it tracks movement with flawless accuracy. The scroll wheel itself has also been redesigned with tiny bumps for extra grip. Razer worked with Omron on the Elite’s mechanical switches and claims they are “tweaked for the fastest response times for gaming and for extended durability up to 50 million clicks." Longevity is specially important here given the DeathAdder's mixed track record in this department. Admittedly we are fans of the DeathAdder at TechSpot, a few people in the office use it and we've bought almost a dozen of them in the past few years. A portion of those were used through their expected lifespan, but three failed on us while still relatively new. So far the Elite's have kept on rocking, showing signs of wear and tear on the outside but mechanically they're still flawless. Your opinion may vary on how comfortable a mouse is depending on your grip style and hand size, but most agree the DeathAdder is extremely comfortable to use even in extended gaming sessions, and at approximately 100 grams it slides easily across a mousing surface. Two Solid and Proven Alternatives The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is a well-made, high-performance gaming mouse with a comfortable design. The device is flexible, working flawlessly on a variety of surfaces, not to mention its five chevron-shaped 3.6g weights (it can go from 145g to 163g), eleven programmable buttons, dual mouse wheel modes and in-game DPI shifting ranging from the pixel-precise 200 DPI to a lightning-fast 12,000 DPI. Like the DeathAdder, the Logitech G502 has gone through various iterations, so this is a refined piece of hardware that is equally great for gaming or heavy duty desktop work -- albeit a tad more heavy than the Razer. Originally launched at $80, the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum can be found for about $50 on Amazon these days which is truly a steal. Another exceptional mouse beloved by many is the SteelSeries Rival 600. Arguably a brand that is not as widely known as the two previous, SteelSeries is very active in eSports circles and with a growing following of gamers, it manages to sell the Rival 600 at a premium as well. Build quality and ergonomics on the Rival 600 are top notch. It boasts of a unique two-sensor system that is supposed to track accurately on fast-paced action when you happen to lift the mouse. Elsewhere it packs the works: 7 programmable buttons, adjustable weights and customizable lighting, making this a solid recommendation alongside our favorite multi-purpose Razer and Logitech mice.

Best Wireless Mouse (for Productivity)

Logitech MX Master 2S In numbers $75 on Amazon Price: User Reviews: 8.0 The MX Master 2S features a perfectly sculpted shape that supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable, natural position. It's precise and highly customizable. Although it's a big mouse, the Logitech MX Master 2S doesn't feel 'fat', with all of the main controls well positioned and easy to reach. You get five programmable buttons, a dual mode scroll wheel -- click-to-click and hyperfast -- and a thumb wheel that can be used for things like side-to-side scrolling, turn pages, switch applications, flip through tabs, and so on. Similar to other products in this list, the MX Master 2S is not entirely a newcomer. Rather it's an iteration of the MX Master that was widely praised, receiving subtle exterior changes but an important improvement to battery life and a higher resolution 4000 DPI sensor. Fully acknowledging the MX Master 2S is a productivity device first, Logitech's Flow is a new software feature that lets you switch between multiple computers by simply moving the cursor to the edge of the screen, like you would when swithing between two monitors using the same PC. No button press necessary, you simply move across and jump from device to device, which is great if you use multiple PCs (e.g. desktop + laptop, and so on). It's an interesting use case that Logitech has fully exploited by adding this functionality to its flagship wireless mouse along with a few other mice and keyboards. It also works for seamless file/clipboard sharing and between Macs and PCs. The MX Master 2S ($75) is rechargeable through the micro-USB port on the front. Based on eight hours of daily use, Logitech claims an improved battery life of up to 70 days. In any case, the MX Master 2S won't be stopped in its tracks once the battery runs flat. Instead, you just have to attach the USB cable and it can be used as a corded mouse while it recharges. Mac users get a white/grey version, too. All in all, the MX Master 2S is a great mouse that delivers in terms of form, features and performance. You have to be comfortable with a palm style mouse to like it, and if you are then there is a good chance you will love it.

Step Up: The Luxury Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech G903 Lightspeed In numbers $113 on Amazon Price: User Reviews: 7.6 Our upgrade gaming mouse is not necessarily better than our main choices, but it surely is more luxurious, expensive and wireless. The Logitech G903 Lightspeed costs about twice as much as you might typically spend on a gaming mouse at $120, but it packs incredible hardware and unparalleled attention to detail. It’s incredibly light for a wireless mouse at 110g, with a fantastic shape that contours to the hand beautifully and accommodates a variety of palm, claw and fingertip holds. It has an aggressive yet sleek ambidextrous design but this doesn’t come at the expense of comfort. The left and right-clicking buttons feel solid and use a pivot design to ensure a rapid, satisfying feedback no matter where you press. The G903 Lightspeed features the same PMW3366 sensor as its predecessor, which delivers tracking accuracy and consistent responsiveness at any speed, with zero smoothing or filtering across the entire DPI range (200-12,000 DPI). The mouse has two side buttons positioned under the thumb, which can be magnetically detached and placed on either side for left or right hand use. You can also have all four buttons attached to both sides if it suits your needs. If you're feeling spendy, you can add Logitech's Powerplay mat (mouse pad) to the G903 and have the mouse wireless charge while sitting in its place or even during use so you can forget about battery life on your wireless mouse. It's an unnecessary, albeit cool, luxury that is unique to a handful of mice. It's not a requirement given the G903's more than decent battery life, but going by those who own it, they love it. In total there are 11 programmable controls, including DPI sensitivity toggles and a click / tilt scroll wheel that can be configured for click to click precision or blazing scrolling speeds. Other perks include RGB lighting that’s configurable through Logitech's software. The G903 contains a 720 mAh rechargeable lithium-polymer battery that will give you around a week between charges. Conveniently, the G900 turns into a wired mouse with a micro USB cable when it needs a recharge in case you don't opt for the Powerplay wireless charging functionality.

Best Mouse for MOBA/MMOs

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB In numbers $70 on Amazon Price: User Reviews: 7.8 Massively multiplayer online gamers have different needs than those of first-person shooter or real-time strategy fans. They need social interaction. They need extremely comfortable chairs. But most of all they need buttons. So many buttons. If you want a lot of buttons for MMO and MOBA games, it's a close battle between the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB and Razer's Naga Trinity. The Corsair is often favored by those with larger hands, while the Naga Trinity is smaller for a MOBA/MMO mouse, but that's something many gamers like. Optimized specifically for MOBA/MMO games, the Scimitar Pro offers a total of 12 buttons that work with a key slider system that lets you adjust their positioning up to 8mm and securely lock them into place. The buttons are designed for consistent tactile feedback and include textured side button keycaps for enhanced feel (plus color-coded DPI profiles!). Both the Scimitar Pro and Naga Trinity use 16,000 DPI sensors and come with its own flavor of RGB lighting and software customizations. The Razer Naga Trinity claim to fame is its versatility. After several successful Naga MMO mouse releases, Razer came up with the idea of interchangable plates which will let you choose the button arrangement you prefer for different game genres. So you can do the standard 2 thumb buttons for desktop work or shooters, and then morph your devices for a round 7-button or the full 12-button configuration similar to the Scimitar Pro.

Backpack-Friendly Mouse

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S In numbers $50 on Amazon Price: User Reviews: 8.2 If you are constantly on the go then you probably don't want to carry around a full size mouse. The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S is a smaller travel mouse that's portable enough to keep on your bag, but not too small to be cumbersome to use for extended periods. The Anywhere 2S' offers two main feats besides the obvious: 1) it can track on nearly any surface including glass, and 2) it inherits from Logitech's latest Flow software features that lets you seamlessly navigate up to three computers (Windows and Mac combined if needed), as you would if you were moving the cursor from one monitor to the other in a dual/triple display setup. Logitech Flow acts like a software-based KVM with no button presses necessary, plus adds clipboard and file sharing. This portable yet fully featured mouse uses Logitech's speed-adaptive scroll wheel like the larger MX Master, uses the same 4,000 DPI sensor and is expected to last up to 70 days on a single charge. But if you run out of battery, you can still plug it and keep using it. If you rely on your portable mouse on a daily basis, then you should have no problem justifying the Anywhere 2S' $50 price tag. However, if you rarely use a mouse on the go, then there are cheaper options to consider. Within that group the Logitech M705 Marathon is an old favorite that's available for about $25 on Amazon and the $34 Logitech M720 Triathalon is much newer and also supports Logitech's cool Flow software for PC switching.

Best Value Option