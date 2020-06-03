Editors Liked

  • Tool-free panel removal
  • Velcro strips for easy cable routing
  • Potent GPUs and large air cooling fit easily
  • Sound-damping material throughout
  • Five front USB ports, including Type-C

Editors Didn't Like

  • Limited space for top-mounted AIOs
  • No vertical GPU mounting possibilities
  • Only available in black
  • No Nexus 2+ hub