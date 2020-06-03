Fractal Design Define 7 Compact
Price: $109
The Define series of cases from Fractal has been an enthusiast favourite for years. The new Define 7 Compact doesn’t disappoint with its handy features and a spacious interior that allows true high-end systems to be built inside. No matter the size of your build, the Define 7 series has got you covered.-- As reviewed by KitGuru
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:0
Average:0
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Tool-free panel removal
- Velcro strips for easy cable routing
- Potent GPUs and large air cooling fit easily
- Sound-damping material throughout
- Five front USB ports, including Type-C
Editors Didn't Like
- Limited space for top-mounted AIOs
- No vertical GPU mounting possibilities
- Only available in black
- No Nexus 2+ hub