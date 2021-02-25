While there's a lot to like here, the RTX 3060 is undoubtedly not as strong a value as the RTX 3060 Ti. That card costs around 20% more ($400 vs $330), yet provides a significant boost to frame-rates -- especially at 1440p and 2160p, where the Ti is often 26 to 36% faster. For 1080p gaming, the RTX 3060 is sufficient, but in a world where graphics cards are freely available at their recommended retail price, I'd suggest that people with a bit of flexibility in their budget consider the Ti instead, even if it means accepting a smaller hard drive or less RAM to start out.

-- As reviewed by EuroGamer