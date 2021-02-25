Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
While there's a lot to like here, the RTX 3060 is undoubtedly not as strong a value as the RTX 3060 Ti. That card costs around 20% more ($400 vs $330), yet provides a significant boost to frame-rates -- especially at 1440p and 2160p, where the Ti is often 26 to 36% faster. For 1080p gaming, the RTX 3060 is sufficient, but in a world where graphics cards are freely available at their recommended retail price, I'd suggest that people with a bit of flexibility in their budget consider the Ti instead, even if it means accepting a smaller hard drive or less RAM to start out.-- As reviewed by EuroGamer
83
Editors Liked
- Small, cool, and relatively quiet
- Performs similarly to RTX 2070 Super when ray tracing is enabled
- DLSS can bring ray tracing within reach
- Features two HDMI 2.1 ports
- Full Ampere feature set
- 12GB of memory
Editors Didn't Like
- Not a great choice for 1440p
- Little headroom in the latest games
- Just 8% faster than RX 5700 at 1080p
- Won't appeal to RTX 20-series owners