Editors Liked

  • Small, cool, and relatively quiet
  • Performs similarly to RTX 2070 Super when ray tracing is enabled
  • DLSS can bring ray tracing within reach
  • Features two HDMI 2.1 ports
  • Full Ampere feature set
  • 12GB of memory

Editors Didn't Like

  • Not a great choice for 1440p
  • Little headroom in the latest games
  • Just 8% faster than RX 5700 at 1080p
  • Won't appeal to RTX 20-series owners