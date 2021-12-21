Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
Price: $129
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro takes everything good about the BlackShark V2 and cuts the cord. Synapse software means you can tweak the sound just how you like it, and the 2.4 GHz wireless connection lets you walk away from your game while still jamming to the soundtrack. This understated headset puts in the work, but non-premium materials could hamstring it in terms of the competition.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:2
-
Average:2
-
Bad:0
9.0
User ScoreBased on 15,875 reviews
as rated by users
Price:
-
$129
Reviewers Liked
- Wireless
- Comfortable
- Superb sound
- Excellent microphone
- THX Spatial Audio works well
- Works well as non-gaming headphones too
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Worse isolation than regular BlackShark V2
- Higher frequencies could be a bit more crisp
- Isn't fully compatible with consoles
- Micro-USB charging