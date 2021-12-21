Reviewers Liked

  • Wireless
  • Comfortable
  • Superb sound
  • Excellent microphone
  • THX Spatial Audio works well
  • Works well as non-gaming headphones too

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Worse isolation than regular BlackShark V2
  • Higher frequencies could be a bit more crisp
  • Isn't fully compatible with consoles
  • Micro-USB charging