Among Us is fun social deduction party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.-- As reviewed by AndroidCentral
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:3
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 233,329 reviews
as rated by Steam users
- Price:
$5 on Steam
Editors Liked
- Plenty of content for $5
- A simple concept for an extremely fun game
- Playing as the impostor will be hilarious
- Excellent character designs and animations
Editors Didn't Like
- Only three maps
- Can be tense
- Serious instability in the online infrastructure
- Crewmate role can sometimes come off as repetitively tiring