Price: $50
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a triumphant return to the style of the original Assassin’s Creed games. It maintains some RPG elements such as upgrading equipment and learning abilities through skill points, but this is done on a smaller scale than the most recent predecessors. Mirage hits the sweet spot when it comes to game length, long enough to feel worthwhile but short enough where it never drags or feels bogged down by filler content.-- As reviewed by HardcoreGamer
75
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 15 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:10
-
Average:1
-
Bad:3
Reviewers Liked
- Baghdad is a highlight
- A successful return to classic Assassin's Creed
- A more focused adventure
- Great lead performances
- Modern imaginings of classic mechanics are a great success
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Illusory nonlinearity
- Dated mission design
- Parkour can still be sticky
- A fair few open world bugs