Editors Liked

  • Gorgeous world to explore
  • Fast-paced combat makes you feel like a ninja
  • The crafting system lets you make some truly bizarre weapons
  • Deep character customization

Editors Didn't Like

  • Overbearing narrator is very annoying
  • Childish tone and low difficulty is off-putting for older gamers
  • The Worldeaters are anticlimactic
  • Doesn't explain some game mechanics very well