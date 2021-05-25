Biomutant
Price: $59
Biomutant has the makings of a truly special game, as it features deep character customization and an intriguing, beautiful world to explore. Unfortunately, combat and progression issues prevent it from being an all-time great.-- As reviewed by PCMag
- Gorgeous world to explore
- Fast-paced combat makes you feel like a ninja
- The crafting system lets you make some truly bizarre weapons
- Deep character customization
- Overbearing narrator is very annoying
- Childish tone and low difficulty is off-putting for older gamers
- The Worldeaters are anticlimactic
- Doesn't explain some game mechanics very well